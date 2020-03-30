John Oliver Unloads On Right Wing Media’s ‘F**king Death Cult’ Over Coronavirus

John Oliver called out right-wing politicians and media figures who in recent days have pushed to reopen businesses, even if that means older Americans have to die due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re being forced to confront some of the strangest, darkest implications of our national mindset in which market worship threatens to become a fucking death cult,” the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” said on Sunday.

Brit Hume, also on Fox News, called that point of view “entirely reasonable.”

And right-wing host Glenn Beck said people over 50 should go back to work while younger people stay in to avoid the virus.

“Even if we all get sick, I’d rather die than kill the country,” Beck declared.

Oliver was stunned, saying this isn’t “The Hunger Games.”

“You can’t volunteer yourself as tribute,” he said. “And what you’re doing is actually much darker: You are actively volunteering others, including people of all ages with health conditions, to die.”

Check out his full takedown below: