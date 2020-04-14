John Oliver Uses Wife's Scary War Story To Explain Why PPE Failures Are No Shock

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver said he isn’t that surprised at the “disgusting” lack of protective gear available to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
In fact, it’s “almost predictable because this is how we’ve fought wars in the past,” Oliver told Seth Meyers on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”
Oliver, who is married to former U.S. Army medic Kate Norley, an Iraq War veteran, recalled how she “went to war with ludicrously poor equipment.”
“My wife went to war with canvas doors” on her medic’s van, “and not in 1911,” he said.
Check out the interview here:
