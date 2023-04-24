What's Hot

EntertainmentJohn Oliverlast week tonightcrypto

‘Major Crime Vibes’: John Oliver Blows The Whistle On Investing’s Biggest Scam

The host of "Last Week Tonight" shows how to spot "bulls**t" when it comes to your money.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

John Oliver took a closer look at the crypto collapse on Sunday night, spotlighting three of the once-exploding industry’s biggest failures: Terra, Celsius and FTX.

“In theory, they were supposed to be our next dollar, our next Bank of America, and our next stock exchange,” he said. “But in reality, they are fiascos.”

Oliver said every crypto is something someone simply made at up at some point.

“That is true for all of them ― like Dogecoin, Catcoin, Pandacoin, Furrycoin, Cumrocket, Elon Sperm and Monkey Jizz,” he said. “Those are all real, by the way. We were going to come up with a fake one as a joke, but then we saw Monkey Jizz and it felt like a hat on a hat.”

Oliver spotted a Celsius memo that called the company’s operations “very Ponzi-like” while another called it “possibly illegal and definitely not compliant.”

“What an office that must’ve been to work in,” Oliver said, then envisioned it: “Find yourself wandering out to Cheryl’s desk like, ’Hey girl, great top. Quick question: Are we, like, doing crimes? ’Cuz I’m getting like major crime vibes in here.’”

And that’s not even close to the worst of it.

See more from his Sunday night show:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

