John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

John Oliver more than scratched the surface of the dangers of Teflon on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” ― and he even got Danny DeVito to help him. (Watch the video below.)

The host examined PFAS, the group of so-called “forever chemicals” that have invaded water supplies and may increase the risk of cancer and other medical issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At one point, Oliver showed a 1994 ad featuring a chirpy DuPont worker who gushes about the company’s nonstick synthetic chemical Teflon ― a PFAS ― and its many uses. The commercial pretty much presents Teflon as “wizardry,” Oliver noted.

So to add some “much needed context,” Oliver recruited a boisterous DeVito for a wicked spoof of the ad.

Said DeVito: “People think of Teflon and they think of frying pans ― big hot plates with smooth long sticks. Teflon is not one thing. It’s disease, sickness and it’s fuckin’ everywhere! That’s DuPont magic. Ta-da!”

There’s more. Watch the original ad at 5:49 and the DeVito sendup at 17:50.