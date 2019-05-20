What happens after you die?

John Oliver has some answers, but not of the philosophical variety.

On Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver revealed a broken system for investigating the 500,000 U.S. deaths deemed suspicious every year.

“A death certificate isn’t like a degree from USC,” he cracked. “It actually means something.”

The death investigation system is understaffed, underfunded and often too close to the police. In some locations, autopsies are even conducted by people who have no expertise at all.

To help drive the point home, Oliver brought in Tracy Morgan, who recently had his own close encounter with death. The comic/actor was nearly killed in 2014 when a Walmart truck slammed into the limo bus in which he was a passenger.

“I don’t know how I’m going to die, but I know it’s not going to be by Walmart,” Morgan said. “When my time does come, I don’t want to end up in a basement dungeon on some dude’s autopsy table standing over me with a butter knife and a dull spoon and an ice cream scooper.”

See the full segment above.