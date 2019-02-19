John Oliver: I'm Not Excited About Democratic 2020 Presidential Contenders

John Oliver is refusing to get excited about the raft of Democrats who are throwing their hat into the ring to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” noted on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” how the election is still 20 months away.

“It’s a little early, right, because the bar is pretty low now,” said Oliver, who then joked that a tortoise walking across the parking lot of an abandoned fast food restaurant would also be welcome in the race.