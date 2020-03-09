John Oliver Destroys Donald Trump Over His Coronavirus Response

The host slammed the president over his misinformed response to the virus, officially known as COVID-19. He showed a clip of Trump saying that a vaccine would be ready in a few months, only to be contradicted by a medical expert at the same table saying it could take a year to a year and a half.

“If I may jump in here,” Oliver said as the “expert,” “the president just said that a cure would come very quickly. It’s more likely it will take at least a year. He also said that it’s the ‘meanest virus he’s ever seen.’ That’s ridiculous. It’s a virus. It has no intent. You also saw the president assure us that you couldn’t get the virus from ‘sucking on Ds.’ I then mistakenly asked, ‘Ds what?’ to which he replied, ‘Deez nuts,’ and demanded a high-five. And while I cannot believe I have to say this, depending on the nuts we cannot say for absolute certain that you would not get the coronavirus from sucking on ‘doze’ — on ‘doze nuts.’”