John Oliver Rips Trump's El Paso Visit: ‘Bare Minimum Of Being A F**king Person’

“He visited a hospital filled with victims of a mass shooting and thought to himself, ‘Remember that other time when I was the center of attention and it was better?’ And then he thought, ‘Do you think anyone else remembers that?’ And then he thought, ‘I should remind them, right?’ Then he thought, ‘Great idea.’ Then he thought, ‘Thank you.’ Then he thought, ‘Ivanka.’ Then he thought, ‘No time.’ And then he said it, and he was happy with how it sounded.”