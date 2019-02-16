John Oliver thinks President Donald Trump’s “vacuous nonsense” has forced comedians to cover his administration in a totally different way.

In a new interview with Newsweek, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” said “the job of comedy is to take something substantial and kind of break it down into comedy.”

But with Trump, comedians have “to go through a different system where you’re trying to inject meaning into something that he said that’s objectively meaningless.”

“That’s the problem,” he noted. “It’s so much vacuous nonsense that you feel like he’s just chumming the water with bullshit. One of the first things you need to do is convince someone why something that he’s just said—which does not seem like it’s worth listening to—is worth listening to.”

Oliver also revealed that he didn’t want to interview the president. “I’ve got no interest in talking to him,” he said. “Interviewing him is pointless.”