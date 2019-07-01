John Oliver Tells Donald Trump To Give Women The Same Respect As Kim Jong Un

John Oliver has had enough of President Donald Trump’s chummy relationships with authoritarian leaders.

The president’s Sunday rendezvous in the DMZ with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was the last straw for the comedian on “Last Week Tonight.”

The host showed a clip of Trump telling Kim, “It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line and I was proud to step over the line. I thought you might do that. I wasn’t sure but I was ready to do it, and I want to thank you.”

“Oh, that’s actually nice,” Oliver cracked. “So Trump wanted to step over the line, was ready to do it, but waited until he received affirmative consent. What a refreshing change of pace for him.”

Oliver was referring to the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Trump ― the latest by writer E. Jean Carroll, who says he raped her.

Given Trump’s cozy ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his history with women, Oliver offered this acid-tongued suggestion:

“Maybe Trump’s mantra going forward should be, ‘Treat women with the same respect you show murderous autocrats.’ He’s growing. Good for him.”

Watch “Last Week Tonight” below. The women and dictators joke is the first of the show.