John Oliver suggested on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that President Donald Trump may win re-election in 2020.

And Colbert’s audience pantomime booed the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Colbert had earlier noted that “we just passed the midterm point in Trump’s hopefully first and only term and some people are saying the end is in sight.”

“I definitely don’t have that kind of optimism,” Oliver responded. “To say we’re halfway through his presidency, I think, is to ignore the concept of a second term possibility. We are two to six years away from the end of his presidency.”

Then came the negative reaction.

Oliver explained how “we all have something to aim at,” given how the Constitution limits presidents to serving only two terms.

“We all have a finish line, like in a marathon, that we can try and stumble over, be covered in a silver cape and have someone say, ‘You really shouldn’t have done that,’” he added.