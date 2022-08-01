John Oliver Burns Dr. Oz In Mental Health Segment On 'Last Week Tonight'

John Oliver mocked Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz with surgical precision on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” (Watch the video below.)

In a segment on mental health, the host rolled a retro black-and-white clip of nurses being instructed to apply cosmetics on female patients to “swing the balance between despair and recovery.”

Oliver was aghast. “I don’t know what is more alarming there, nurses being forced to take on the skills of a Sephora brand ambassador or the fact that “Can Makeup Cure Sad?” sounds like an episode that Dr. Oz definitely did.”

The Donald Trump-endorsed Oz won the Republican primary in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, but has been struggling in polls against Democrat John Fetterman ahead of the November election.

The former “Dr. Oz Show” star, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has a history of promoting unproven and potentially dangerous treatments for various ailments, including hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.