John Oliver Wants To Know Why The Hell The Equal Rights Amendment Isn't A Done Deal

John Oliver wondered on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” why the country is taking so long to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The comedian took a commonsense look at the ERA, which would explicitly guarantee equal legal rights for all Americans regardless of sex ― something the Constitution does not currently do. Oliver skewered some of the ERA’s right-wing opponents over the decades, and noted that President Donald Trump’s administration has rescinded more than 20 policy guidelines involving Title IX laws.

The ERA would offer greater protection to women because it’s not a law that could be rolled back by an act of Congress or “a president who thinks of [women’s] genitals as handles,” Oliver said.

“A constitutional amendment like the ERA is more stable because constitutional amendments are safe from Donald Trump, unlike Melania’s hopes and dreams and any American flag he gets close to,” Oliver cracked.

Watch the full segment above.