John Oliver Unloads: 'Ivanka, There Are Some Things That You Really Should Know'

John Oliver has a few things he wants to say to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the daughter and son-in-law of ― and advisers to ― President Donald Trump.

The “Last Week Tonight” host tore into both at great length on Sunday in light of last week’s report in The New York Times that the president ordered his chief of staff to get Kushner his security clearance.

First, Oliver took on Kushner, pointing to his perfect “glowing” complexion as a sign he had no idea what he was doing:

“How the fuck does he look so well-rested? This is a guy who’s not just brokering peace in the Middle East, he’s tackling the opioid crisis, and national infrastructure as the head of the office of American innovation, while constantly traveling halfway around the world, and doing it all while navigating the psycho-sexual Stalingrad that is marriage to Donald Trump’s daughter. Where are the bags under his eyes? How is his skin so smooth?”

But Oliver saved his harshest words for Ivanka Trump, who had previously claimed in an interview that her father didn’t help get either of their security clearances.

“Oh, please,” Oliver said. “I honestly don’t know what’s sadder there: Either Ivanka is knowingly lying about her Dad forcing her and Jared’s security clearance through, or she genuinely thinks they got it on merits on their own.”

Then, he let loose:

“And if it is the latter, Ivanka, there are some things that you really should know. You only became an executive vice president of the Trump Organization at 24 because you’re Donald Trump’s daughter, not because you were a 24-year-old business prodigy. You only got a book deal because you’re Donald Trump’s daughter, not because you’re a brilliant author and wordsmith. And you only hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant because your dad owned the contest, not because of your sparkling on-camera presence.”

