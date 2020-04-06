John Oliver Shreds ‘Alt-Right Pinocchio’ Jared Kushner Over Coronavirus Failure

John Oliver tore into Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and adviser to President Donald Trump, on Sunday night over his failures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A central figure in the administration’s response to the pandemic, Kushner is in charge of getting emergency supplies to the cities and states that need them most. But the host of “Last Week Tonight” said Kushner “looks less like someone who could handle a global pandemic and more like an alt-right Pinocchio.”

Last week, Kushner declared that the Strategic National Stockpile of emergency supplies was “supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

Oliver wasn’t having it.

“It’s not your stockpile, it’s a national stockpile for use by the United States, you fucking moron,” Oliver said, sarcastically noting that the United States was largely made up of states.

“And some parts of them badly need supplies right now, like the city that you used to live in, and which I pray you never show your polished fucking face again,” he added, referring to New York City, which has seen the worst of the outbreaks so far:

Oliver also took a deep dive into the obscure right-wing news network that’s become Trump’s favorite: