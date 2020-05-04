John Oliver Hits Jared Kushner Again: ‘The Most Punchable Face in America’

John Oliver ripped into President Donald Trump’s failures on handling the coronavirus pandemic, including his administration’s basic inability to send testing materials to where they’re most needed.
But the “Last Week Tonight” host saved some of his harshest words for Jared Kushner, who essentially declared victory over the virus last week.
“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story,” said Kushner, who is both Trump’s son-in-law and a key White House adviser.
Kushner also called the government’s work “extraordinary.” Oliver wasn’t having it.
“No, it fucking isn’t, Jared,” Oliver said. “Taking months to do what other countries did in weeks is not extraordinary.”
And he was just getting warmed up:
“The only thing that’s extraordinary here is that the most punchable face in America somehow looks like it’s never been touched by human hands. Does it just absorb fists like a bowl of heavy cream? What’s your secret, you translucent sociopath?”
Oliver also lashed out at Kushner last month, describing him as a “fucking moron” for claiming that the Strategic National Stockpile of emergency supplies was “not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”
See more of his latest takedown below:
