Jimmy Kimmel

John Oliver Exposes ‘Magic Trick’ Jimmy Kimmel Pulled On ‘Over-Praised’ Celebs At Oscars

The "Last Week Tonight" host said he couldn't do what Kimmel did at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

John Oliver thinks a couple of characteristics make fellow late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel the perfect Oscars host.

“The great thing about Kimmel is that he’s obviously funny but also you’re confident that there’s this low-lying contempt for the whole event,” Oliver said on Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” after Kimmel fronted the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Kimmel somehow “doesn’t poison the room with that visible contempt and that is a kind of magic trick I couldn’t do,” continued Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

“I could not at any point say, ‘It’s going to be a magical night.’ It’s not, though, is it?” he added. “These are some of the most over-praised people on earth and we’re going to give them shiny trophies like they’re dogs.”

