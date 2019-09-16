John Oliver Puts Ominous Spin On Joe Biden's 'Record Player' Comment

John Oliver on Sunday zinged Joe Biden over his “record player” comment during last week’s Democratic presidential debate. (See the video below.)
In his monologue, the “Last Week Tonight” host replayed the former vice president’s rambling answer in response to a question about reparations for slavery.
“We bring social workers into homes of parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It’s not that they don’t want to help. They don’t know what quite to do,” Biden said. “Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night ... make sure the kids hear words.”
Oliver had a field day with Biden’s outdated response and joked about serious consequences in the presidential general election:
Oh, shit, that’s Joe Biden saying ‘television,’ then replacing it with ‘record player,’ and then just barely stopping himself from saying phonograph. And let’s all remember that very funny moment when Biden inevitably sends a concession telegram to Trump next November.