John Oliver Shares Lost Graphics From 'Last Week Tonight'

The weird and wonderful images never made it to air.

These are the “Last Week Tonight” graphics that never made it to air.

With the HBO series not broadcasting this week, host John Oliver shared some of the show’s “Lost Graphics” via a web special on Monday.

They’ll be “devoid of context,” warned Oliver.

“But that shouldn’t affect your enjoyment,” he added, before unleashing some weirdly wonderful images and illutrations.

Watch the video here:

