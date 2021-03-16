John Oliver Reveals The 1 Person Who's 'Really Happy' About Meghan Markle Flap

John Oliver got cheeky about Meghan Markle’s controversial interview on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” Oliver offered his comically twisted take on the duchess’s claim that the palace expressed concern with the skin color of her son Archie before he was born. She also accused the royal family of failing to defend her against false tabloid stories and denying her therapy when she felt suicidal.

“The one person who I think has been really happy about this is Prince Andrew,” Oliver said. “I’m guessing that he has been nudging the royal family, ’Can you believe what Meghan did, huh? Can you believe it? Dragging this family’s name into disrepute. Shaming us, right?’”

The “Last Week Tonight” host of course was mocking the prince, who’s embroiled in his own scandal involving sex abuse allegations and reports of his friendship with the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.