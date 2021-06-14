John Oliver Reveals Where Americans Are Literally Treated Worse Than Pigs

John Oliver found at least one place in America where people are often treated worse than pigs: prisons.

In Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver said inmates in prisons in some of the hottest parts of the country don’t have access to air conditioning. For example, in Texas, 75 percent of prisons lack A/C, causing the heat index inside to hit 150 degrees in the summer.

“This situation is so bad the U.N. Committee Against Torture has expressed particular concern about deaths from extreme heat exposure in prison facilities in Texas,” Oliver noted. “And while you probably assumed Texas prisons were bad, maybe not ‘International Human Rights Watch List’ bad.”

Oliver pointed to one instance where the pigs at a prison farm were given air conditioning to make those facilities consistent with typical swine operations.

“Look, I’m not against pigs getting treated comfortably. I love pigs, their springy tails, their two big ears, their stupid, flat noses and their horrible eyes,” Oliver said. “Pigs are like big, chubby dogs you can eat at Christmas. I just question prioritizing their comfort over humans.”

See his full discussion below: