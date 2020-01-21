John Oliver Reveals The Worst Thing On Your Cellphone And What To Do About It

Sick of push notifications? So is John Oliver.
His HBO show “Last Week Tonight” is on hiatus until Feb. 16, but Oliver returned to YouTube to rant about the news alerts many people sign up for without realizing just what they’re getting into.
Oliver suggested a two-step test that all push notifications should have to pass before they’re sent, then offered examples of which ones make the cut and which don’t:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter