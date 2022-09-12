John Oliver Insults The Hell Out Of Queen Elizabeth And Just, Wow

John Oliver often traffics in irreverence on “Last Week Tonight,” but the host definitely pushed the envelope on Sunday’s episode while ripping the late Queen Elizabeth. (Watch the clip below.)

The British American comedian expressed outrage at new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ explanation for opposing a proposed windfall profit tax on oil companies, setting up his zinger about the monarch, who died last week at 96.

Advertisement

Said Oliver: “Look, I’m just gonna say this, and you may not like it, but it doesn’t make it any less true: The nicest thing the queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister. Because for at least a week, she’s not going to get justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”

Oliver also issued a royal burn of the new King Charles. Pointing to a photo of Elizabeth’s son and successor, the host declared: “Look, things are pretty fucking bleak in the U.K. right now. This fucking guy is about to be on all the money.”