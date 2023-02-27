'What The F**k Is Wrong With You?': John Oliver Loses It On Fox News Host

John Oliver tried to help Fox News sort fact from film after a baffling exchange between two of the right-wing network’s hosts as they spoke about the environmental disaster after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“For the activists, this is an Erin Brockovich moment,” Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy told fellow network personality Jesse Watters last week. “There was a blockbuster, Oscar-winning movie written about something like this.”

“Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight, right now,” Watters replied.

“She is,” Campos-Duffy noted, then added: “But where’s Julia Roberts?”

That left Oliver stunned.

“What? What are you talking about? You realize Julia Roberts is an actor, right? She was pretending. She’s not actually Erin Brockovich,” Oliver said.

Roberts won an Oscar for her portrayal of Brockovich in the 2000 film, “Erin Brockovich.”

Then, the “Last Week Tonight” host ran through a list of some of Roberts’ other on-screen roles to help clear a few things up for Campus-Duffy:

Also, I can’t believe I’m the one that has to break this to you, she didn’t actually ruin her best friend’s wedding, she’s not a sex worker, and she did not die in a small Louisiana town in 1989.

“What the fuck is wrong with you?” he concluded:

