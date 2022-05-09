John Oliver Rips Apart Justice Samuel Alito's 'Horror Show' Reasons For Ending Roe v. Wade

John Oliver is utterly unimpressed with the “horror show” draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked to the media last week.
In the draft opinion, Alito argued in favor of overturning the landmark 1973 abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, writing: “The inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”
Oliver trashed Alito’s reasoning Sunday on “Last Week Tonight.”
“Okay, but even if that were true, which by the way ― fuck off ― the framers probably left off the specific right to abortion because they couldn’t anticipate it be such a massive concern,” Oliver said. “I don’t know why these particular individuals didn’t have abortion on the forefront of their minds. There must have been some explanation. I just can’t quite place the exact reason, but it is on the tip of my penis.”
Watch the rest of his rant below: