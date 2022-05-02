John Oliver Dubs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'Right-Wing Dips**t Who's Scared Of Gay People'

DeSantis’ latest move was widely considered to be retaliation for Disney executives’ belated critical stance of Florida’s anti-LGBTQ legislation, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which passed in March.

“Look, do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight.” “That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform, but on the whim of one right-wing dipshit who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But hey ― ends, means ― what are you going to do?”

Watch more of his commentary below: