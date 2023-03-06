What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFloridaRon DeSantis

'WOW!' John Oliver Exposes The 'Most Bizarre' Ron DeSantis Story Of All

The "Last Week Tonight" host tore into the Florida governor, who he called "a petty autocrat and a bully."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

John Oliver devoted the bulk of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Or, as Donald Trump has reportedly toyed with calling him, “Meatball Ron.”

“I hate to say it, but Trump’s still got it,” Oliver said on hearing of the nickname. “It’s perfectly stupid, childish and hurtful in a way that’s genuinely difficult to articulate.”

Oliver looked at DeSantis’ relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community, the media, voters and more. But the strangest item he uncovered involves what Oliver called “the most bizarre dating tactic I have ever heard.”

DeSantis, according to a former classmate cited in the Financial Times, used to take dates for Thai food, but would pronounce it “thigh food” to see if his date would correct him.

If she did, the article claimed, he’d make an excuse and leave because “he didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him.”

“If that is true: WOW!” said Oliver. “Just imagine being on that date.”

Oliver launched into a detailed description of just how that date might unfold, right up to the point of DeSantis taking off “leaving you both with the check and the single greatest first-date disaster story of all time.”

Oliver ultimately summed up DeSantis as “a petty autocrat and a bully ― a man with no interest in hearing dissent, questions or indeed the correct pronunciation of Thai food.”

And also: “just a fucking meatball.”

See the full segment below:

