John Oliver Goes There In Relentless Takedown Of British Royal Family

John Oliver took on the British monarchy on Sunday night ― and more specifically, why they even exist.

And he wasn’t afraid to get personal, referring to King Charles as “a man whose face answers the question: What if two cousins had a kid?”

Oliver used the start of Charles’ reign as a chance to reevaluate the entire royal family, which is raking in big money — including a $100 million sovereign grant paid by taxpayers each year ― as ordinary Britons struggle with rising prices.

“The royal family’s wealth ― unlike its gene pool ― is massive,” Oliver said, calling them “a freeloading multimillionaire family exempt from paying most taxes.”

Over a blunt segment lasting nearly a half-hour, Oliver explained the history of the family, the ugly origins of their “massive” wealth and how little they’ve done to atone for that past.

“They’ve continued working hard to be perceived as a mere symbol, while never taking responsibility for what that symbol excused,” he said. “All while ignoring calls for true apologies and reparations to those who suffered tremendously because of what was done in their name.”

Oliver noted that most Brits are fine keeping the royal family in place, but said even those who support them should be aware of the history.

“You don’t have to hate the royal family personally,” Oliver said, but then suggested: “I mean, Google ‘Prince Philip racism’ or ‘Prince Andrew everything’ and see where you land.”