'Wow!': John Oliver Stunned By 'Pathetic' Rudy Giuliani Moment

"There is so much there that is pathetic," said the "Last Week Tonight" host.
Lee Moran
 

Reporter, HuffPost

John Oliver tore into Rudy Giuliani on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” after two Georgia election workers who were defamed by Donald Trump’s former personal attorney were awarded $148 million in damages.

Oliver aired footage of Giuliani outside the courthouse doubling down on his baseless claims, which he first made as he assisted Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

In the clip, a spokesperson tried to move Giuliani away from the microphone and sought to highlight his accomplishments as New York mayor. He then bundled Giuliani toward a car.

“Wow, there is so much there that is pathetic,” Oliver said in a video shared online by Raw Story.

“That man is desperately trying to coast off of the guy that Giuliani was 20 years ago,” he continued. “It is the rare attempt to ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ someone who is still alive.”

Oliver then did a deep dive of Elon Musk. Watch that video here:

