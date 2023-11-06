John Oliver Torches Samuel Alito With 'Single Best Your Mom Joke Of All Time'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

John Oliver said women’s lives are in jeopardy around the nation due to abortion bans and restrictions in multiple states.

But there are ways to fight back ― and he found one example he called “immensely satisfying.”

The Satanic Temple in New Mexico is providing abortion care via telemedicine as part of a “religious” service they’re calling “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

Advertisement

Alito was the author of the of the Supreme Court opinion last year that overturned Roe v Wade and allowed states to ban restrict abortions.

Oliver found that to be a fitting tribute.

“Very well-played,” he said on Sunday night. “Is that gonna fix everything? No, of course it isn’t. But when it comes to responding to such widespread devastation, you could do a lot worse than the single best ‘yer mom’ joke of all time.”

Jokes aside, Oliver said there is one important step people can take everywhere to protect both women and reproductive rights, and that’s to vote.

See more in his Sunday night segment from “Last Week Tonight”: