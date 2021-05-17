John Oliver Exposes The Racist Gun Laws That Help People Get Away With Killing

John Oliver took a closer look at the disturbing trend of newer and stronger “stand your ground” laws, which allow people to shoot ― and kill ― when they feel threatened.

“It seems all you have to do is memorize a few key phrases and you too can be free to shoot with impunity,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday. “It’s basically Rosetta Stone for justified homicide.”

Oliver said these laws were not only dangerous, but they were also unevenly applied, with Black Americans often becoming the victims on both ends: