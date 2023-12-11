What's Hot

John Oliver

John Oliver Exposes Freight Train Industry With Terrifying ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ Remake

The "Last Week Tonight" host imagined Henry working in America in 2023 and it's... not good.
Lee Moran
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver on Sunday turned to what he described as the “most disturbing” ever episode of children’s TV to shine a light on the issues facing America’s rail freight industry.

Oliver aired clips from a 1984 episode of “Thomas The Tank Engine” — in which train Henry ends being bricked up inside the tunnel he refuses to come out of over fears the rain will damage his paintwork — to expose the effects that deregulation of railroads in the U.S. have had on workers and communities.

“I love trains,” Oliver made clear during his deep dive into the topic in which he noted how “nasty” derailments possibly shouldn’t be that surprising, given the widespread removal of regulation more than 40 years ago.

He ended with a 2023 remake of the iconic “Thomas” show, which imagined what would happen if Henry was plying his trade in America today.

Watch Oliver’s full monologue here:

And watch the original episode on Henry here:

