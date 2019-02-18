John Oliver Tears Into Trump: ‘There Is Zero Actual Emergency At The Border’

John Oliver tore into President Donald Trump on Sunday for declaring a national emergency in order to secure funding for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The “Last Week Tonight” host mocked the president’s declaration, which followed “repeated attempts to get Congress to fund his border wall ― including shutting the government down for nearly a month.”
“Yes, according to Trump, the border suddenly constitutes a ‘national emergency,’” Oliver said. “And to be clear, there is zero actual emergency at the border right now. Illegal crossings have been declining for 20 years and, as we’ve talked about before on this show, a wall would be expensive and completely ineffective.”
Oliver also blasted the president for jetting off to Florida just hours after declaring the national emergency.
“You know, the kind of thing you do when America is in crisis,” he said.
Check it out in the clip above.