John Oliver Dismantles The Biggest Myth About Comedy In The Trump Era

“Wow, how little do you think of me? Because partly it comes from ‘Oh, it must’ve written itself.’ Really? You [expletive] think that? You try injecting poison into your body every week and get a joke out the other side that Twitter hasn’t already come up with. The happiest I was at the end of last year was we finished our final show and started working on our new list of shows. And it was just great to be able to think about wonky stories.”