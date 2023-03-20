What's Hot

The American Elite Are Planning Their Escape — And It Starts With Paying For Passports

‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Creator Reveals The Show Almost Had A ‘Sadder’ Season Finale

Manhattan DA Cautions Office On Intimidation Following Trump's Arrest Rant

20 Years After Iraq War, Some Senators Still Think It Was Worth It

I Appeared To Be An Incredibly Supportive Mom But I Was Secretly Failing My Trans Son

Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Reddick Shares Touching Tribute To Late Husband

Russian President Putin Visits Occupied City Of Mariupol

Flooding Wipes Out Bridge, Sparks Evacuations In Northern Arizona

Viola Davis Reveals What She Didn't Know About Michael Jordan's Mom Before 'Air'

Adam Sandler Relishes In Mark Twain Prize As Comedians Show Him Love

Rachel Maddow Goes After Trump's Arrest Rant: 'He Is Playing With' Fire

Arkansas Coach Rips Off Shirt To Celebrate Victory Over Defending Champ Kansas

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJohn Oliverlast week tonight

John Oliver Spots ‘Deeply Wrong’ Sign Trump Really Hates His Own Kids

The host of "Last Week Tonight" finds something "wrong" with the ex-president's brain.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

John Oliver said Donald Trump’s latest video contains a slip that might reveal a little more than the former president intended.

In the clip, Trump repeats a boast he’s made at recent events about helping family farms, including a false claim that he “got rid of the death tax” on farms (in reality, he increased the exemption).

Trump in his new video says farmers who love their children can leave them the farm “and they won’t have to pay tax.”

Then, he went off on a weird tangent.

“But if you don’t love your children so much and there are some people that don’t, and maybe deservedly so, it won’t matter because frankly, you don’t have to leave ’em anything,” Trump said. “Thank you very much, have fun.”

“He’s still got it,” Oliver fired back. “And by ‘it,’ I mean whatever it is that is so deeply wrong with his brain. Do you know how much you have to hate your kids to get distracted by that thought in the middle of a political speech?”

The “Last Week Tonight” host offered up a scathing example: “We should have pulled out troops from the region sooner. Speaking of regretting not pulling out sooner: Don Jr.

He noted that the video was filmed with two cameras and a cutaway shot suggests it was edited down.

“They cut something out of that,” he pointed out. “And given what they kept in, I am dying to know what it was. And then to stick the landing at the end with ‘have fun?’ It’s impeccable!”

In his longer segment, Oliver looked at the special hell of the world of timeshares ― especially when people find that it’s practically impossible to escape many of those contracts.

Watch for the return of “TV wife” Wanda Jo Oliver (“Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch):

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community