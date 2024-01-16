What's Hot

John Oliver's Trump Update At Emmys Leads To Literal Mic-Drop Moment

The host of "Last Week Tonight" didn't get to savor his Emmy win for very long.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

John Oliver and his “Last Week Tonight” team won the Emmy for outstanding scripted variety series on Monday night, but his elation didn’t last very long.

Oliver learned backstage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Donald Trump had just won the Iowa caucuses.

“Thanks very much for taking this magical moment and reminding me that joy is ephemeral, pain is forever,” he said to ET’s Nischelle Turner, then added sarcastically: “I’m glad I heard it first on ET.”

His snark didn’t end there.

“Congratulations to Donald,” he said. “This is gonna be a fun year.”

Then, he theatrically dropped his mic in resignation:

