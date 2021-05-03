John Oliver Sharpens Vaccine Attack On Tucker Carlson And It's Beautiful

John Oliver’s segment on vaccine hesitancy Sunday slammed doubter Tucker Carlson as a “superspreader.” (Watch the full segment below.)

The “Last Week Tonight” host showed a montage of the Fox News personality fearmongering about the shots in the form of questions that actually have verifiable, reassuring answers.

“It is genuinely weird to see someone hosting a show on a supposed news network, and ending every sentence with a question mark,” Oliver said. “Especially when answers to most of those questions are out there for anyone who cares to know.”

Oliver then focused on a clip from Carlson’s show in which he expressed skepticism over Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor mask guidelines for people who are vaccinated. “So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling us,” Carlson said in a conspiracy-mongering tone.

Oliver sniped back.

“The CDC is being cautious, and wants to be sure it’s not spreading bullshit around during a global pandemic like a frozen dinner duke with a TV show,” he snapped. “Anyway, I hope that answers at least one of your gape-mouthed, bad-faith wonderings, Tucker, you scrunch-faced fear baboon.”

Oliver cited statistics showing that the U.S. is falling short of vaccinating enough people to reach herd immunity, and that reluctant groups like Republicans need to get the vaccine at a greater rate.

“The problem is, when people like Tucker raise questions without bothering to answer them, there is a lot of misinformation out there for people to then stumble on,” Oliver said. “Anti-vaccine groups have been waiting for a moment like this to spread doubt.”