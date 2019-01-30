John Podesta 'Had A Smile' During Roger Stone's Arrest: He's In A 'World Of Hurt'

Though Roger Stone once claimed John Podesta’s “time in the barrel” was on its way, it appears the former Hillary Clinton campaign chair is having the last laugh.

In a CNN interview Tuesday, Podesta revealed he felt some schadenfreude about the arrest of President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, watching with a grin as it all went down on national television last Friday.

“Vengeance doesn’t run deep in my veins, but I had a smile on my face then because I think Stone has been lying for a very long time and I think it’s finally caught up with him,” he told anchor Erin Burnett.

Podesta called Stone’s seven-count indictment “really devastating,” noting it is based on a cache of the political operative’s communications, including texts and emails.

“I think he’s in a whole world of hurt...I think that barrel that he finds himself in is about to go over Niagara Falls.”

The indictment assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team accuses Stone of digging for WikiLeaks intel at the direction of an individual high within Trump’s 2016 campaign, although the person’s identity remains unknown to the public.

As a reminder, in 2016, WikiLeaks’ email dump targeting the Democratic National Committee released a trove of Podesta’s emails in an attempt to thwart the Clinton campaign.

The charges Stone is facing include witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress.

Since his arrest, he has railed against the feds’ use of force, racking up a series of cable news interviews in which he has emphatically claimed to be the victim of a setup.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has asserted that the indictment against Stone is unrelated to Trump and his administration.