'Make Him An Angel': John Prine's Death Is A Punch In The Gut For Music Fans

Music lovers are paying tribute to beloved American singer-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Prine, who influenced generations of musicians, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.
In January, he was honored with a lifetime achievement Grammy, with fellow music legend Bonnie Raitt paying tribute to Prine from the stage.
He had penned one of Raitt’s best-known tunes, “Angel From Montgomery.”
Many on social media wrote “make him an angel,” a play on a line from the song:
Others quoted songs such as “When I Get To Heaven”:
But all were sharing the same thought: This one hurts.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter