Cop Admits He Forced Homeless Man To Lick Public Urinal To Avoid Arrest

A Honolulu police officer admitted forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal in a bargain to avoid arrest, according to reports.

John Rabago pleaded guilty this week to conspiring to deny Samuel Ingall, 37, his civil rights after a federal investigation, The Washington Post reported.

The cop told the court that he and another officer, Reginald Ramones, responded to a nuisance complaint and found the man in a bathroom stall, unwilling to cooperate, The Associated Press noted. But when the man said he would do anything not to get arrested, Rabago told him in a threatening tone: “If you lick the urinal you won’t get arrested,” according to the New York Post’s account of the cop’s plea agreement.

Ramones left the police force in August and pleaded guilty in September (see the video above) to a lesser charge for not disclosing the January 2018 incident to authorities, according to AP. Ramones testified that Rabago persuaded him to keep the incident secret and to delete their texts about it.

“In this case, justice has prevailed because John Rabago has admitted that he violated the victim’s constitutional rights,” the cop’s attorney, Megan Kau, told the court on Monday, per Hawaii News Now. “He’s very remorseful, which is why he took responsibility.”

Sentencing guidelines indicate Rabago’s could get “about 30 months” in prison, Hawaii News Now wrote. The disgraced cop is on leave and will likely be terminated, the outlet added.

Court documents show Rabago had once threatened another man with arrest if he didn’t stick his head in a toilet.