Senate Confirms Trump Nominee John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed Republican House of Representatives member John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump the second time he tapped the conservative lawmaker for the top spot.
The Senate backed Ratcliffe’s nomination by 49 to 44, amid stiff opposition from Democrats. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter