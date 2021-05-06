GOP Congressman Embraces Cowardice, Refuses To Address ‘Big Lie’ Of 2020 Election

A Republican congressman and Fox News host laughed off former President Donald Trump’s repeated lies about his loss in the 2020 election during an interview Thursday.

The two were discussing a story about Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the third-highest-ranking House Republican, slapping down Trump’s attempt to redefine his election loss as a “big lie.”

“Trump says the ‘big lie’ was the results of the 2020 election,” Roberts explained in his segment, setting up a question for guest Kevin Brady (R-Texas). “Liz Cheney says, no, the ‘big lie’ was suggesting the 2020 election was stolen.”

“Between the two of them, who is right?” he asked.

“I’ll leave that dispute to them,” Brady replied, his answer dismissing the question as a petty fight between two people and not a terrifying reflection of the state of American democracy.

Roberts would be well served to read his own network’s reporting on the matter.

In January, Fox News laid off at least 16 employees as part of an effort that one of those staffers let go described as “a concerted effort to get rid of real journalists.”

Perhaps the network cut too deep. Just over three months later, Fox News can’t figure out how to report the 2020 election results without wondering aloud what they actually were.