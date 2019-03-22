New Book Details Chief Justice Roberts' Backdoor Negotiations To Save Obamacare

Breyer and Kagan had voted in the private March conference to uphold the new Medicaid requirement, and their votes had been unequivocal. But they were pragmatists. If there was a chance that Roberts would cast the critical vote to uphold the central plank of Obamacare ― and negotiations in May were such that they still considered that a shaky proposition ― they were willing to meet him partway.

When Ginsburg found out about Roberts’ new position, her first thought was, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” She understood that the process could continue to be fluid, especially in such a monumental case.