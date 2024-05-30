PoliticsSupreme Courtjohn robertssamuel alito

John Roberts Rejects Senators' Request To Discuss Samuel Alito’s Flag Scandal

The Supreme Court chief justice said it “would be inadvisable” to meet to talk about recusal questions.
Jennifer Bendery
Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Chief Justice John Roberts rejected Senate Democrats’ request to discuss the Supreme Court ethics firestorm surrounding Justice Samuel Alito.

It “would be inadvisable” to do so, he said in a letter to the senators, since Alito has already rejected recusing himself from cases relating to Donald Trump.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

