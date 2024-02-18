John Schneider Likens Beyoncé To A Peeing Dog Over New Country Songs

Woof.
Actor John Schneider compared Beyoncé to a dog marking its territory while talking about her dive into country music on conservative cable news channel One America News Network earlier this week.
The “Dukes of Hazzard” actor trashed the 32-time Grammy winner as he talked with OANN host Alison Steinberg about how Beyoncé’s fans pushed to get one of her new songs, “Texas Hold ’Em,” played on a country music radio station in Oklahoma.
Attributing how country music has changed over the years due to “a lot more crossover music and acts like Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood,” Steinberg then brought up the backlash that KYKC 100.1 FM faced for not playing Beyoncé’s new song.
“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?” Steinberg asked.
“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park,” Schneider replied with a smug smile. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right?”
“So that’s what’s going on here. Shania and the other folks you talked about, what they did was they were in country music and they went out. That’s one thing,” the actor continued. “But people coming in to country music — because I know a little something about country music — they seem to think that it’s easy or it’s simple, or somehow it’s not as sophisticated as the music they sing otherwise.”
While Schneider, who has dabbled in country music since his TV days and appeared on “The Masked Singer” last year, made it clear he’s not part of the Beyhive, plenty of people have been listening to the “Renaissance” singer’s new tunes.
“Texas Hold ’Em,” which was released alongside another new track titled “16 Carriages” last weekend, landed a spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart last week, marking Beyoncé’s first time on the country charts.