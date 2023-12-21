Actor John Schneider was unmasked as the “Donut” on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, but he may want to put the costume back on ― to avoid the Secret Service.
That’s because about an hour after his unmasking episode aired, the former “Dukes Of Hazzard” star posted a tweet where he suggested Joe Biden be publicly executed.
Schneider’s now-deleted post was in response to a tweet from Biden where he said that while “Trump poses many threats to our country,” the greatest one he poses “is to our democracy,” and added, “If we lose that, we lose everything.”
So Schneider decided to give the president a piece of his mind.
“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”
Although Schneider later deleted the tweet, screenshots are indeed, forever.
In a statement to HuffPost, Schneider denied his tweet calling for Biden to be executed.
“Seriously, folks? I said no such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president,” he said, even though his tweet clearly reads that Biden ”should be publicly hung.”
Schneider sent out a second statement a short time later doubling down, insisting that suggesting the president “be publicly hung” isn’t a call for a violence.
“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”
HuffPost also reached to the U.S. Secret Service for comment on the tweet, but no one immediately responded. However, an agency insider told Deadline that a probe into Schneider’s statements is “in the preliminary stage.”
“We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat,” the insider said.
Threats to a president are considered a violation of federal law and can result in a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot to say about the post, and some compared his comments to the time in 2017 when Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a fake bloody Donald Trump head.
Schneider has called out Biden before ― just not for his public execution.
Last year, he appeared on Newsmax where he griped about the president referring to the “son of God,” rather than “Jesus Christ.”