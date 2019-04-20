John Singleton Hospitalized Amid Reports Of 'Mild' Stroke

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images John Singleton attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

John Singleton has been hospitalized, a representative for the acclaimed director confirmed to HuffPost on Saturday.

Multiple outlets reported earlier in the day that the 51-year-old “Boyz n the Hood” director had suffered a stroke, characterized as “mild,” according to Variety.

A representative for Singleton declined to comment on the status of the director’s condition on Saturday, but told HuffPost via phone that reports of his hospitalization were “correct.”

Singleton, known for classic films including “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Shaft” and “Baby Boy,” became the first African American ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director with his 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood.”

He also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for the film that year, which at the time made him the youngest director to be nominated in both of those categories.

Social media users have responded with an outpouring of concern for the influential filmmaker, including celebrities who have begun sending Singleton their well wishes:

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019