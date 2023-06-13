John Slattery Weighs In On Jon Hamm's Engagement To 'Mad Men' Co-star

John Slattery has nothing but praise for his longtime co-star and friend Jon Hamm’s recent engagement.

Slattery starred alongside Hamm on AMC’s “Mad Men” from 2007 to 2015. He also directed the new comedy “Maggie Moore(s),” starring Hamm and Tina Fey, which opens in theaters Friday.

Speaking to People at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival this week, Slattery said he couldn’t be happier for Hamm, who announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Anna Osceola in February.

“I mean, they’re lovely. Together, they’re great people,” he said. “I’m extremely happy for them.”

Noting that he “couldn’t be luckier” in his own 25-year marriage to actor Talia Balsam, Slattery added: “I hope he has the same luck as I did.”

Interestingly, Osceola appeared in the series finale of “Mad Men,” where she played a spiritual retreat receptionist who flirted with Hamm’s character, Don Draper. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, she and Hamm did not begin dating until 2020.

Jon Hamm (left) and Anna Osceola announced their engagement in February after about two years of dating. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

In March of last year, the couple made their red carpet debut at an Oscars afterparty. Speaking to Howard Stern in September, Hamm described himself as being “very settled and comfortable” in his relationship.

“When you lose someone that’s so important to you, like a mother, so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility,” said the actor, whose mother died when he was 10. “It’s only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

In the eight years since “Mad Men” wrapped, Hamm and Slattery have stayed close. Last year, they appeared together ― along with Osceola ― in the crime comedy “Confess, Fletch.”

“He’s a great comedian,” Slattery told People of Hamm. “We worked well together and we became friends, and that friendship grew and now it’s, what 15 years later or something, 10 years later — our partners are friends ... he knows my kids and we spend time together in various places.”

From left: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival. Theo Wargo via Getty Images