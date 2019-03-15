John Stamos Shares Baby Laugh For A 'Smile' Amid Lori Loughlin Scandal

John Stamos was looking to help others smile amid the college admissions scandal involving his “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin.

The 55-year-old actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the family sitcom and then reprised his role for “Fuller House,” posted a video of his 11-month-old son, Billy, laughing at the slightest provocation.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” Stamos wrote.

It’s adorable. People noted that it prompted another co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on the sitcom, to comment, “I definitely needed this right now.”

Whether or not Stamos’ post was responding to the current admissions scandal, the “Fuller House” cast could use a reason to smile right now. Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters to be falsely portrayed as athletes so they could be admitted into USC.

The bribery scandal involves several prominent parents allegedly scamming to get their kids into top colleges.