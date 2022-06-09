John Stamos Reads His 'Last Text From Bob' In Netflix's Bob Saget Memorial Special

The late comedian Bob Saget and his former “Full House” co-star John Stamos talked about friendship and John Mayer in their touching final text-message exchange, according to Stamos. (Watch the video below.)
In a trailer for the Netflix special “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute,” Stamos pulls out his phone and reads what he says are the two men’s final texts to each other before Saget’s death in January.
“I want to read my last text from Bob,” Stamos says. “It said, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.’”
“I said, ‘Well, you have a lot of God-given brothers, but I’m first, right?’” Stamos continued. “And he said, ‘[John] Mayer is an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You’re always there, so you’re number one.’”
Mayer ― who was there with Stamos, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and others at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store to honor the comic ― laughed at the conversation. Even if it might be tinged with shtick, it’s still pretty damn touching.
Saget died in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after likely hitting his head on something, his family said. He was 65.
The special premieres Friday.