John Stamos Reads His 'Last Text From Bob' In Netflix's Bob Saget Memorial Special

The late comedian Bob Saget and his former “Full House” co-star John Stamos talked about friendship and John Mayer in their touching final text-message exchange, according to Stamos. (Watch the video below.)

In a trailer for the Netflix special “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute,” Stamos pulls out his phone and reads what he says are the two men’s final texts to each other before Saget’s death in January.